Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz breathes his last

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz. —AFP

Veteran politician and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz breathed his last on Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal confirmed in an X post.



"Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of Pakistan movement & great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered," Iqbal wrote on the microblogging site.

He prayed for the peace of the deceased and patience for his family, saying that the guidance and affection he received working with Aziz will be forever remembered.

Born in February 1929 in Nowshera, Aziz was a veteran politician from the Nawaz Sharif-led party. He had served in key governmental posts in his long political career, including the minister for finance and economic affairs.

He also remained a senator from 1985 to 1999 and was elected as adviser on national security and foreign affairs in the 2013 general elections.

President Arif Alvi reacted to the sad demise of the senior politician and expressed grief and solidarity with his survivors.

He also prayed for Aziz's forgiveness and patience of his family.



Aziz's vast political career spanned across academia, civil service, and public office holding.

During his time as part of the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission, the politician shaped economic policies for the country

Besides serving as the federal minister, Aziz also fulfilled responsibilities as assistant president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and director of the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Commodities and Trade Division.

The two-time finance minister was considered a respected figure in the national discourse, bearing keen insights and analysis on economic and political issues.

He shared his knowledge and perspective through numerous books and articles he authored over the years.