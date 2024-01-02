Prince Harry's one move can melt King Charles' heart

Prince Harry, wo's said to be desperate to return to the royal family fold, has been given a crucial advice to melt his father King Charles's heart.

There is a way for the Duke to reunite with his royal relatives, an expert has claimed.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News if Harry wants to return to the UK "he’s got to apologise hugely, and he’s also got to compromise."

The author went on saying that it will take a good deal of humility from Harry, adding: "He won’t compromise - he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologise for things going right back to childhood, when William got five sausages and he got four.

"It’s that sort of pettiness as well as him feeling very badly dealt with. He wants to bring back a family argument, you have to spend time.

"You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even. Of course, he’s very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says."

There are speculations and rumours that Duke of Sussex is planning to return to the UK to spend time with his royal relatives and friends, but Meghan has no desire to meet Harry's relatives and British friends.