Nicki Minaj angers fans to reject their 'stupid' demand

Nicki Minaj refuses to perform Starships

Nicki Minaj sparked reactions from music lovers as she refused to sing her hit track 'Starships' during a New Year's Eve performance at E11EVEN in Miami on Sunday.

The 'Anaconda' rapper, in a TikTok video, can be seen half-heartedly singing the first few lines of the song before stopping the performance. The musician then declared the 2012 hit track "stupid".

"Hold on," the 41-year-old reacted to the crowd's demand. She added: "I don't perform that song any more, y'all."

"I don't like it," she continued, resulting in a clearly unimpressed audience. "What y'all want me to do? Stupid song."

The rapper then thrilled fans with her 2010 smash hit "Super Bass".

Fans could not wait and flooded to TikTok to comment on Nicki's thoughts about her hit song, with one saying: "It makes me sad when artists say they don't like their most popular song. That song gave you tons of sales, fans and recognition, at least respect it."

Meanwhile, another fan commented, "I don't blame her it's dated and would get annoying to perform all the time."



Niki's Starships peaked at No.5 on the Hot 100 and spent 31 weeks on the chart.