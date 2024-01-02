Sophie Turner dubs 2023 as ‘year of girlies’ amid Joe Jonas split: Photos

Sophie Turner posts photos with her friends on social media:

Sophie Turner has recently dubbed 2023 as the year of girlies on social media after her divorce from Joe Jonas in August 2023.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum posted a carousel of photos with her friends which also included Taylor Swift as her confidante during tough period.

In one of the photos, Sophie could be seen posing with pop icon Taylor when they went to MetLife Stadium to watch the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce in October 2023.

In the caption, the singer penned, “2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.”

After her post, fans shared their views in the comment section with one user said, “I guess the post-break-up glow is common for all women.”



Another remarked, “You deserve all the happiness and love.”

“You look so much happier,” a third user added.

Earlier OK! reported that Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement following their split on social media, saying, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

The former couple worked out an agreement that would allow their children to have an “amicable co-parenting setup”.

Meanwhile, Sophie was spotted with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who also parted ways from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.

“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings. Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it,” shared an insider at the time.