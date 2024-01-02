Meghan Markle puts herself on ‘display’ to grab lucrative deals

File Footage

Meghan Markle seemingly putting herself on display as several high-end brands turning their backs on the former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry.



In conversation with The Guardian, PR expert Mark Borkwoski shared his views about the Duchess of Sussex’s red carpet appearance at Variety's Power of Women gala which took place in November 2023.

The British author said, "Look, if you’re appearing on red carpets and premieres, that means you’re putting yourself on show for the type of people who might cast you, book you, use you. That’s what Meghan’s been about."

It is pertinent to mention that the California-based couple suffered major financial blows last year following the release of Harry’s explosive tell-all memoir Spare and Omid Scobie’s 'racist royals' claims in his book Endgame.

Earlier, it was also reported that Meghan lost her potential well-paid Dior contract to The Crown’s actress Meg Bellamy.

Moreover, the Montecito couple's foundation Archewell reportedly lost generous donors.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's difficult year, he said, "Netflix hasn’t really worked, Spotify hasn’t really worked, and that is because the sort of content that they feel they want to produce, the platforms don’t believe it has any value."



In 2023, the couple's relationship strained even more with the senior members of the royal family, leading to a catastrophic impact on their careers.

