Jennifer Lopez urges people to be ‘kind’ in her New Year's post

Jennifer Lopez urged her fans to be kind to each other in her New Year’s post on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Boy Next Door actress shared a video of the late renowned Hollywood actress Judi Garland in which she was asking people to be empathetic towards each other.

Judi said, "We have a whole new year ahead of us. It would be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other little more loving have a little more empathy and maybe next year this time we like each other a little bit more."



Jennifer, who was also seen in the frame of her shared video wrote, “Happy New Year! Being kind never goes out of style,” as a caption.

Several fans lauded the Ain’t You Mama singer’s heartfelt message in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "The most important message that the whole world needs right now."



"Love this, we all need to be better people to make this world (our world!!) a better and safe place for us and our children!" another chimed in.

Moreover, Jennifer rang into the New Year 2024 with her husband Ben Affleck.



Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared an adorable video of herself embracing the Oscar-winning actor, as the lovebirds were mesmerised by beautiful fireworks.