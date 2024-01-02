Kate Beckinsale receives an 'unexpected' visit from Eamonn Holmes

Kate Beckinsale was surprised by an unanticipated visitor at her New Year's Eve party. The visitor was dressed as GB News anchor Eamonn Holmes and showed up to celebrate 2024 with the 50-year-old actress.

Kate shared amusing photos of the incident with her followers on social media. In one of the photos, she can be seen sitting on the knee of the unidentified visitor.

Kate shared a photo of her next to the man wearing a mask of Eamonn and wrote: "We were surprised to say the least when @eamonnholmes turned up to our house on New Year's Eve and we handled it with grace. However, my mother was disappointed that his cough and his Nike slides prevented him from doing an adequately festive riverdance which we thought was the least he could do as an unexpected guest."

"Happy New Year, from us, and Eamonn, and his cough." She also shared another snap of her dancing with the Eamonn intruder before Kate's mum Jody Loe joined in for a boogie. Kate later posted a clip of her reading from a card, which said: "Who will still be a sexual dynamo at 80?"

She burst into laughter as she looked at Eamonn wearing a mask. Eamonn himself responded to the post by writing: "Dearest Kate, sorry to have been such a Party flop for you which was bad enough, but then to disappoint your stunningly elegant, young at Heart Mother …. I’m ashamed.

"Both please Come to my House next time u r in London and I will make amends. Until then the finest of New Year's to u and Mum xxx." Kate replied: "@eamonnholmes gratefully accepted! Next time we will be prepared with a more supportive shoe. Happy New Year and thank you for always being a sport."

Fans loved the joke as one said: "Man u guys are crazy nutters & I LOVE it. wish I was there being crazy nutter too....lol.... HNY2024.....Lets hope its a better one for all of us." Another added: "@eamonnholmes this whole scenario has kicked off waking up in 2024 now feel like its going to be THE BEST YEAR!! Happy New Year and thank you @katebeckinsale @eamonnholmes." Someone else commented: "All Americans are going 'who is @eamonnholmes'."