Jennifer Lopez copies Antonio Banderas for New Year look

Jennifer Lopez looks like Antonio Banderas' Zorro in NYE look

Jennifer Lopez channelled fictional masked vigilante, Zorro in her latest New Year Eve look.



Zorro has been played by Antonio Banderas in one of the franchises movies, The Mask of Zorro.

The 54-year-old singer and actress appeared in an photo posted on her Instagram from New Year's Eve, wearing a black cloak that resembled the swordsman's cape.

Although she didn't have a Zorro-like mask on, she looked amazing anyway.

Jennifer's New Year's Eve ensemble follows the actress and Ben Affleck's hunchback into a tiny automobile during their holiday shopping.

After purchasing some items on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, the famous couple appeared rather claustrophobic in the Mini Moke.

J-Lo wore a white sunglass and flowery top, while Ben, 51, donned jeans and a white shirt.

While enjoying the warm weather in Gustavia, the island's capital, the two carried shopping bags.

Jennifer keeps looking amazing, showcasing her physique that defies ageing in a variety of looks.

The pop sensation is also featured on the December/January 2023 cover of Elle's Women in Hollywood magazine.

Jennifer has already discussed how she keeps her form in such terrific shape and stated that a lot of effort goes into maintaining it.



