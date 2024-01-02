Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drive away after NYE party PDA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not simply done after PDA at the New Year eve party,
On Monday, the couple was spotted driving around Kansas City, Missouri, together.
Only hours after exchanging a passionate kiss as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, the couple was spotted taking a ride in the NFL star's $400k Rolls-Royce Ghost.
In pictures acquired by the Daily Mail, the pair appeared a little worn out from the exciting evening as they drove across town.
Even so, Swift looked put together with her usual everyday glam and her hair down in loose curls.
In the meantime, Travis appeared to be sporting the same black beanie from the previous day.
The source claims that 34-year-old Swift and 34-year-old Kelce were travelling from one of the latter's residences to another, where they eventually ran into his mother, Donna.
Although the specific location of the couple's lodging after their night out is unknown, Kelce owns three properties in Kansas City: a $6 million mansion that he allegedly purchased with Swift in mind, a $1 million home in Briarcliff West and a luxurious apartment downtown.
