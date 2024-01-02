Mariah Carey continues New Year ‘hot tub’ tradition starting 2024: Watch video

Mariah Carey started her New Year of 2024 with a dip in the hot tub, all dressed up.
The 54-year-old "Fantasy" singer ended 2023 in Aspen by carrying out her customary ritual of dousing herself in a hot tub while decked out in fancy clothing.
Later, she uploaded a video of the memorable occasion to Instagram, showcasing her stunning red look.
Carey wrote as the caption for the video, which featured her in a long-sleeved red gown with a high slit, plunging neckline, and her hair tied up high into a bun. "Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful & a happy new year!"
Carey, who had recently become single, even wore her diamond chain necklace as she cautiously entered the hot tub while snow fell all around her.
“My girl loves to swim in a dress,” one fan commented, while another said, “Queen of swimming with a dress on.”
Some joked that the singer is going ghost until next year’s holiday season, writing, “Now that the year has ended she will go under the surface until next year. That’s the secret of eternal youth.”
