Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn stands for herself, starts business

Ed Sheeran supports wife's new business

Ed Sheeran’s family is expanding in business.



Cherry Seaborn, the singer's spouse, has supported him through good times and bad despite avoiding the spotlight.

However, she has come out of his shadow to start her own company.

Cherry, a global financial business employee, reportedly registered the retail brand Babes In Armour at Companies House, according to The Sun.

According to documents Cherry filed, it may provide anything from pregnancy clothes to knickers and toiletries.

She gave birth to their first daughter, Lyra, in August 2020 and their second, Jupiter, in May of last year, so she will have a lot of experience with that.

A source reported, “Cherry has a career of her own and isn’t interested in Ed’s fame. Ed loves that she has her own passions.”

“Babes In Armour was an idea she had with a friend, costume designer Jemima Penny and there are lots of possibilities.”

They added, “They have registered the name and are working out the finer details of what their new business will be. It’s very exciting.”

Ed will have plenty of money to finance her new endeavour, should she ask for it, as The Sun disclosed last month that he had paid himself £30 million in the previous year.