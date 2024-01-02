Julia Roberts ‘deep fascination’ with Theresa Caputo: Deets inside

Julia Roberts and Theresa Caputo become good friends: More inside

Julia Roberts has recently become good friends with TV's Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Julia has a deep fascination with Theresa's spiritual charm.”

“They share the same publicist and have become very close,” remarked an insider.

The source claimed that besides “hanging with Julia is a good look for Theresa,” she’s “hoping rubbing elbows with an A-lister might help her career”.

“But Tinseltown meanies snicker Theresa doesn’t have a ghost of a chance,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “Theresa hopes her budding friendship with Julia will be a segue to a Hollywood career”.

However, Theresa might have caught the actress at the wrong time, per insider, as Julia fed up of Los Angeles and wanted to move hours away.

“Julia loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave,” dished an insider.

The source pointed out, “Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco — which is still the No. 1 place she'd like to live if Danny ever agrees.”

Meanwhile, Julia reportedly found more “pleasure and stimulation during retreats to San Francisco and Taos."

The source revealed that the decision to leave LA behind is more complicated for Julia’s husband, though he has been “coming around to that idea lately”.