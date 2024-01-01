Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Pierce Brosnan plan to make big life change in 2024

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Pierce Brosnan's New Year's resolutions

Country singer Blake Shelton his wife Gwen Stefani, actor Pierce Brosnan and others have shared their New Year's resolutions and list of goals.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight Black Shelton said: "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now – that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Broson also appeared vowing to do the same in 2024: saying: "Let's just finish the year out and in good faith and hope and love each other. Let's just do that. Let's just be kind to each other. That would be a good resolution.

Candace Cameron Bure, speaking with Fox News, explained she doesn't like to make New Year's resolutions, saying, "I break them anyway, and I don't want to feel like a failure." Instead of making resolutions, she makes a "list of goals."



Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, in talks with Access Hollywood, shared one of her New Year's resolutions, promising "to put out a record. Finally! Yeah, put out some new music."

She spent New Year's Eve away from her husband Blake Shelton, as he was performing at "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," while she's in Las Vegas to enthrall her fans.

Blake Shelton was blasted by fans over 'embarrassing' New Year's Eve performance after a pre-taped recording of the singer aired - despite fans being promised a live concert.

Many music lovers were delighted to see the singer's performance , while others were furious it was pre-recorded. Others jokingly questioned how Blake could be in two places at once.