Cardi B reveals she was 'fighting for her life' ahead of NYE performance

Cardi B offered an insight into her health condition, taking to her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared that she was “fighting for her life" ahead of her New Year's performance.



Spilling beans on her condition, the star revealed: "I'm literally fighting for my life right now.”

The Grammy Winner also joked about being allergic to Florida as she developed “a little cough” as soon as the rapper landed.

Speaking to her 169 million Instagram followers, the star exclaimed: "I am so sick. I don't understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything."

The Like It rapper cried for help in her recent Instagram clip, referring to her condition, she said: "My chest started getting tight.”

"Bro, I've been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it's New Year's but I have this huge performance and I'm fighting, fighting," Cardi explained.

Most recently, the rapper's marriage with Offset has been on laser focus after the she revealed that they had officially gone separate ways.

However, social media users were left feeling skeptical after a fan posed individually with both musicians, who were at the same store at the time.