Meghan Markle’s fashion choices raise questions over royal influence

file footage

Meghan Markle failed to live up to her words once again raising eyebrows over her revelations about the royal family.



During a new episode of Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast, fashion expert Miranda Holder reflected on the Duchess of Sussex’s sartorial colour palette across 2023.

She noted that the former royal consciously opted to wear muted colors in every event she attended in the year, despite previously alleging that she was compelled to wear them to avoid overshadowing senior members of the royal family.

"It's very interesting, you know, that there has been very little color this year in fact I went through her outfits, or many of them anyway. And there's literally less than a handful of these [color] moments for Meghan,” she expressed to the outlet’s chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston.

"She suggested that she wore neutral colors because she was fearful of overshadowing other members of the royal family," Royston chimed in. "So in other words, the implication was that she kept herself in a box."

Holder suggested that since she is not part of the royal family anymore, public might have expected the former actress to "break free of those royal shackles and have loads of fun wearing every single color of the rainbow and expressing her true self."

Speaking in Harry & Meghan docuseries, released on Netflix in 2022, the Suits alum noted she “rarely wore colour” during her time in the U.K.

"There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'” she explained.

"So, I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in. Like, I'm not trying to stand out here,” the duchess added.