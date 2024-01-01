Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ‘secretly’ taking next big step in their romance 

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reportedly want a long-term relationship as the couple is "getting quite serious" about each other.
As per Life & Style, the supermodel and the Maestro star prefer to "keep their romance very low profile" however, "they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together."
An insider revealed, "Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other."
The source also revealed that the new couple in town has "bonded over" their children, whom they share with their former partners.
For the unversed, Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
On the other hand, Cooper welcomed his daughter Lea de Seine with his former love interest Irina Shayk in March 2017.
Speaking of Hadid’s last romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, the source shared, "While Gigi had fun with Leo, it’s no secret that he’s not the commitment type."
However, as per reports, Cooper "is not a player. He actually wants a long-term relationship."
"[Hadid and Gigi] both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common," an insider added.
