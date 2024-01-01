Taylor Swift’s secret behind her massive success in 2023 revealed  

Taylor Swift made it to the headlines in 2023 for all the good reasons.
The pop megastar claimed big wins which included her successful The Eras Tour, followed by its blockbuster cinematic release.
Moreover, the singer has been nominated in more than 100 categories of different prestigious awards, released two hit albums and found love again in NFL athlete Travis Kelce.
Notably, The Lover singer was named Time’s Person of the Year due to her remarkable impact on society as a musician.
Speaking about Swift’s incredible year, PR expert Jane Owen told The Mirror, "I think it [her 2023 success] has a huge amount to do with her age and the confidence and wisdom that comes with it."
She added, "I can imagine that the feeling of being pulled in a million directions that we all experience in our 20s is exacerbated by a huge amount when you are also famous and in the public eye 24/7."
The expert shared that Swift has become more confident in her 30s. She continued, "[She is] comfortable in her own skin and sure of herself. The fact that she can turn that into personal and professional success is a huge win."
Blake Shelton rang in New Year's without wife Gwen Stefani, sparking rumors of marital woes
Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers on a busy street
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024