New Year Confession! Michelle Keegan ‘admits discomfort’ over THIS achievement

Michelle Keegan denies being "sexy" and shares that her friends find it amusing

The 36-year-old actress, known for her role as Tina McIntyre from 2008 to 2014, denies being "sexy" and shares that her friends find it amusing.

The former soap star received numerous accolades, including 12 soap awards for "sexiest female" and FHM's title of the sexiest woman in the world in 2015

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: 'It was embarrassing. Because I was in a lot of heavy storylines. There was one where I felt like I was crying every day for months and months. And then at the end of it, when the accolade was sexiest female, it was so frustrating.

'The funny thing is, I'm not sexy! I've never been sexy! My friends have always laughed about it. Even when I say the word it makes me cringe'.

Michelle went on to add that it was the 'norm' to pose for sexy men's magazines but she 'never felt comfortable doing it'.

She added: 'Yes, I felt pressure and I am a bit of a people pleaser, I try to go with the flow. But there was something in me that was like, 'I really don't want this. I don't want to be on the front cover in my underwear.' So, eventually, I gathered the courage to say no'.

After Michelle quit the ITV soap and her character was killed off, she went on to star in BBC's Our Girl and Sky's Brassic.

Her latest series Netflix thriller Fool Me Once is set to be released on New Years Day.