Taylor Swift attends New Year’s Chiefs game wearing Travis Kelce’s jacket

Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s

Taylor Swift is ringing in the New Year with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, the international pop sensation arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing a near-identical jacket that her beau wore on Christmas Day.

The Love Story songstress hopped out of a black sedan and onto her usual gold cart to be taken to the stadium sporting a $850 Jeff Hamilton Chiefs varsity jacket.

However it wasn’t exactly the same one as Kelce’s; though they were both by the same designer and had the Chiefs and NFL logo on it, hers featured a striped collar, hem, and cuffs, while his had black leather accents.

Further complementing the team’s colours, the multi-Grammy-winner wore her signature red lip.

She kept the rest of her game day look simple with a black top, trousers, and heeled boots.

Once she arrived at her VIP suite, the Lover songstress was all smiles as she enthusiastically cheered and waved him on.

Fans went wild for Swift’s gameday fit, with one taking to X (previously Twitter) to point out, “Taylor is wearing Tavis’ jacket I’m gonna scream.”



After the game, the pair are reportedly going to be ringing in the New Year at a family party at Kelce’s $6m mansion.