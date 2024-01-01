PTI to challenge rejection of nomination papers in Supreme Court

Erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. — Wikimedia Commons

Erstwhile chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has announced challenging rejection of nomination papers of top party leaders in the Supreme Court (SC).

While talking to Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Sunday, he slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decisions on rejection of nominations papers of PTI top leaders ahead of the general elections.

At the same time Barrister Gohar admitted that the nomination papers of some candidates were rejected on a technical basis, however, mostly the PTI leaders faced rejection in the scrutiny process on Saturday. He also alleged that an individual who filed an objection to Sanam Javed’s nomination was even unaware of the details.

The politician added that the nomination papers of overall 550 candidates from other political parties were rejected.

He also stressed that the former ruling party had already recommended appointing judicial officers to deal with the electoral affairs.

“We will file a petition in the Supreme Court and hope to see the judiciary’s intervention in this matter,” he announced.



Barrister Gohar categorically said that the PTI would not boycott the general elections at any cost.

Regarding party tickets, he said that no consultation was made with incarcerated Imran Khan so far. “I was told by the [Adiala] jail authority to meet the PTI founder on Tuesday and Wednesday. I will consult Imran Khan regarding party tickets in the next meetings.”

Moreover, the former ruling party also claimed that almost 90% of the nomination papers of its important leaders including Imran Khan were rejected, whereas, 100% of the nomination papers of other parties were accepted.

“ROs, police, caretakers and [the] ECP have played the role of facilitators for Nawaz Sharif in the first phase of elections itself. It’s absolutely shameful how the future of 250 mln people is being put in danger just in order to facilitate Nawaz Sharif,” alleged the PTI on its official X handle, formerly Twitter.

A day earlier, the ECP had rejected the nomination papers of several political bigwigs after culminating in the scrutiny stage.

In a major setback for the PTI, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan — from NA-122 and NA-89 — along with party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers from NA-150 and NA-151.

PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s nomination papers from NA-130 were also rejected by the ECP, whereas Ejaz Chaudhry’s nomination papers failed to secure the ECP’s approval from NA-127.

The party’s nomination papers filed by PTI’s Mohammad Atif Khan (NA-22) and Naeem Haider Panjotha’s — Khan’s counsel— from NA-82, also failed to get approval from the top electoral body.

From NA-44, ECP rejected PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur’s documents — a decision the politician has announced to challenge in the high court tomorrow.

From PP-172, ECP rejected PTI’s Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers,

Also, PTI founder Khan’s cousin Irfan Ullah Niazi’s nomination papers were rejected by the relevant RO from Bhakkar’s PP-90.

However, the candidates have been given a chance to file appeals against the Returning Officers (ROs).

The third phase of the general elections began today (Sunday) during which appeals can be filed against the returning officers' (ROs) decision to reject or accept the nomination papers of the contesting candidates.