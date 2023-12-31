Jennifer Garner bids farewell to ‘2023’ with beautiful memories

As we usher in the new year, let's say goodbye to 2023 in Jennifer Garner's style

Jennifer Garner took to her main Instagram page on Saturday to bid farewell to 2023 ahead of the New Year's holiday, sharing a montage of photos and clips. T

The 51-year-old actress, known for her role in 13 Going On 30, recently enjoyed a festive sleigh ride through the streets of L.A., as shown in the reel.

In the opening scene, Jennifer stands on a wooden deck outdoors with the sun setting in the distance. Keeping it casual in a short-sleeved navy shirt and denim jeans, she flashed a small smile while tilting her head up towards the orange sky.

The camera then pointed upwards, revealing '2023' in white lettering, accompanied by a waving hand emoji.



Set to the instrumental version of Coldplay's hit track, A Sky Full Of Stars,the montage featured special moments from the year, including Jennifer's excitement at attending a Taylor Swift concert during her Eras Tour.

The reel also included a behind-the-scenes picture from her Allure photo shoot, where she discussed motherhood and raising her three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

'Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely.'

Jennifer shared an additional photo of herself in the Capital One Venture Card advertisement, featuring her food company, Once Upon A Farm, with a focus on her business ventures.