Selena Gomez wraps her year with beau Benny Blanco: 'Absolute everything'

2023 is coming to an end for Selena Gomez and her new partner, all snuggled up in love and warmth.



The Calm Down singer, who earlier this month disclosed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, shared a romantic selfie of the two of them on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

The couple was pictured in the shared image standing over what looked to be a wooden deck, with water in front of and behind them.

Wearing an oversized dark jumper, the Only Murders in The Building star grinned at the camera as 35-year-old Blanco held her from behind while kissing the Rare singer's neck with a brightly printed pullover.

Gomez publicly acknowledged her relationship with Blanco, whom she has been dating for over six months, in early December. A fan account posted a black-and-white picture of her and the producer together, which was then shared by Pop Crave.

In the comments section of the fan post, Gomez wrote a message about Blanco and responded to comments left by fans.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote, before replying to another fan by saying, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."