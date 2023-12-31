Queen Camilla lets in on King Charles' secret talent: He does it 'brilliantly'

file footage

Queen Camilla let in on King Charles’ secret talent of being a wonderful impressionist.



In a snippet of her new podcast series, The Queen’s Reading Room, the Queen Consort revealed she has a hard time mimicking characters from Harry Potter when reading to her grandchildren.

She went on to reveal that the King can do “all the voices,” noting he is a “much better impressionist.”

“I think the one I enjoyed reading more than anything else was Harry Potter… all the stories,” shared Camilla in the audio clip.

“I can't mimic voices for love or money. I'm completely hopeless at it. I was a really bad actor at school and I've never been able to master the art of mimicry.”

“But my husband, he does it brilliantly, he can do all the voices,” she added.

The eight-part podcast series, set to premiere Jan. 8, will give listeners a glimpse into the Queen’s literary favourites.

It comes after sister of the King, Princess Anne heaped praise on the Queen for seamlessly adapting to the role of a royal, despite not being a “natural” fit for it.

“I've known her a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding,” she said.

“This role is not something that she'd be a natural for but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone, that's equally important,” the Princess Royal added.