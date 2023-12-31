Selena Gomez caps off 2023 alongside friends and family: See

Selena Gomez shares adorable series of pictures with sister Gracie along with close friends

Selena Gomez offered an inside scoop on 2023 by sharing a series of memorable pictures on Instagram, featuring her sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, along with her friends on Friday, December, 29.

The Single Soon singer could be seen cozying up with her little sister as she took the shot.

Other photos included the sisters getting clingy at Disney Theme park as well as a bunch of pictures featuring all of the singer’s close friends.

The Only Murders in the Building star also posed with her tongue sticking out with Nicola Beckham who could be seen flaunted her ring.

It all comes to the star sharing heartfelt moments with her loved ones as she captioned the post as: “Moments in time.”

Earlier this year, Selena took her sister to best friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in Texas and Los Angeles.

Gomez’s sister, Gracie also made a cameo in the singer’s latest breakup anthem, as she said, “Hi, I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At. All” at the beginning of the song.

She recently confirmed that she’s officially dating record producer Benny Blanco referring to him as her “absolute everything” during an Instagram rant session earlier this month.