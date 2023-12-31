Princess Kate, William follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are wrapping up 2023 with quite a few notable milestones, all of which they have made a point to document via their socials.

The Prince and Princess of Wales found a better way to connect with younger audience through the language they speak the most proficiently, i.e., reels, guides, and highlights.

It has also been noted that the senior royals took a “leaf from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book” by uploading sharp videos that allow the royals to “reach a wide audience on their own terms.”

The couple recently garnered praise for posting a month-long round up for all their royal engagements in September.

As of now, the official account of Kate and William on X, formerly Twitter, currently boasts nearly 3M followers, while they only follow less than 500 accounts.



The couple’s Instagram account, which was first launched in 2015, has a staggering 15 million followers, more than any other royal members.

“In more recent times, the couple's social media has developed a modern touch and is becoming more experimental with their use of Reels, Guides and Highlights,” read the analysis by the Daily Mail.

They also have a YouTube channel, which first appeared on the video platform in May 2021.

The page currently as 656k subscribers and millions of views across their 86 videos.