Tia Mowry opens up about learning art of solitude: ‘opportunity to recharge’

Tia Mowry reflects on 2023' crucial moments of solitude on social media

Tia Mowry has recently opened up about embracing moments of solitude, which she describes as “an opportunity to recharge” on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Sister, Sister alum shared a video where she revealed what she did when she’d be home alone.

In the clip, Mowry could be seen holding a glass of red wine and dancing as she sang an Alicia Keys song.

Alongside a video, the Twitches actress also penned a reflective note where she talked about learning the art of solitude.

“I have a confession to make: I’ve never been alone. Until now,” began the 45-year-old.

Mowry stated, “For the longest time, I’ve found myself in the company of others, as my work and family commitments kept me constantly surrounded by people, and not to mention, I have a twin. Alone time was a rare occurrence growing up.”

“However, over the past year, I deliberately shifted my perspective and embraced moments of solitude,” she continued.

Mowry explained, “I realised that being alone wasn’t a punishment but rather an opportunity to recharge.”

“Through conscious effort, I transformed these moments into a crucial aspect of maintaining my well-being,” she wrote.

Mowry believed that this “shift allowed me to recognise the value of solitude in refreshing my mind and spirit”.



“Now, when I am in the presence of my loved ones, I can fully be present with them, knowing that I have taken the time to rejuvenate myself,” she concluded.

Fans showered their love to Mowry with encouraging remarks as one user said, “It’s the best kind of self-love!! Loving your own company”

Another remarked, “Solitude is the life’s battery pack. We need it more than we realise.”