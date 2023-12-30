Winter holidays in Punjab schools extended

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP

The Punjab School Education Department Saturday extended the winter holidays of public and private schools till January 9 across the province amid freezing weather conditions.

According to a notification issued by the education department, all the public and private schools would now reopen on January 10 after the winter break.

“All schools (private and public) shall reopen on Wednesday 10thh January 2024 resuming a full/normal week for all class. However, the restrictions regarding wearing of face mask within school premises shall remain intact,” read the notification.



Earlier, the annual winter break for schools in Punjab commenced on December 18, 2023, and was scheduled to conclude on January 1, 2024.



Last month, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had said: “The winter break for school children will commence from December 18, 2023, and continue till January 1, 2024.”

However, as temperature drops and winter conditions intensify, the authorities decided to extend the winter break for the schools.