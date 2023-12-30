Zardari chaffs Sanjrani for alleged support from former spymaster

ISLAMABAD: An interesting conversation between Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took place on Friday in Islamabad.



During the marriage ceremony of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son, the former president chaffed Sanjrani for getting alleged support from the ex-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hamid.

The former president and Sanjrani were seated at a table, along with other politicians, when their banter began with Zardari asking the senate chairman what he would do without the support of Hamid, who took an early retirement from military services in November last year, a day before the change in command of the country's army.

"Faiz has gone, what will you do now?" the PPP stalwart asked Sanjrani as both were seated at the same table, close enough to strike the conversation.

Responding to Zardari's quip, the senate chairman hinted towards seeking his support and said: "[But] you are still there.”

At this, Zardari responded to him tauntingly. He then asked the senate chairman to think when doing politics.

"Their reign does not last forever, but ours does,” he quipped.

Several national politicians including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Durrani among others also attended the wedding ceremony.

Nikkah of Fazl’s son, Maulana Asjad Mahmood, was solemnised by Sahibzada Khalil.

In August 2019, Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion in a shocking victory in the then opposition-led upper house of the parliament.

The opposition was in the majority with 64 senators present at the time of voting but the motion failed to get the required no of votes.

The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 cast against.

It was then alleged by the opposition parties that Faiz Hamid played an important role in securing victory for Sanjrani.

He was re-elected as the Senate chairman on March 12, 2021.