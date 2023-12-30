Stacey Solomon shows off 'special' Christmas getaway with family: Watch

Stacey Solomon shares her Christmas "getaway" with family

Stacey Solomon, the Loose Women panellist stunned her entire family with a dream holiday to ‘paradise’ for Christmas.

The 34-year-old was accompanied by her husband and children to an undefined location.

The TV personality jetted away with about 20 family members, which she “never thought she’d be able to do.”

The excited singer took to her Instagram, sharing a snippet from her trip with children, nieces, and nephews all running and jumping around the place in excitement.

She wrote in the caption, “special Christmas. For the first time we got to surprise our families for Christmas.”

The Who Wants To Live Forever singer added, "Never felt more grateful & lucky. Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be able to do this.

"20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise. Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us."

The Driving Home For Christmas singer has always been big about Christmas rituals and traditions.

She previously shared a video in which she spilled on her likes and dislikes, recalling that her mother used to cut grapefruit in half every Christmas with sprinkled sugar.

The former admitted: “This is going to sound really weird... my mum every Christmas morning used to cut a grapefruit in half, put some sugar on it and that was our breakfast.”