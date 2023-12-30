Victoria Beckham fashion empire achieves ‘profitability’ after 15 years since its launch

Victoria's beauty venture, initiated in 2019, has also been a substantial triumph

Since its launch in 2008, Victoria Beckham's fashion and beauty empire has accumulated losses exceeding £66 million.

However, the tide has turned as Victoria records a profit for the first time in 15 years.

This success is attributed to the popularity of an £890 clutch bag, a £30 eyeliner, and a carefully planned social media strategy featuring makeup tutorial videos on TikTok, watched by millions.

The 49-year-old former Spice Girl is reportedly 'thrilled' with this turnaround, as her latest financial accounts reveal a profit of £200,000 in 2022.

The success is linked to the high demand for her accessories, particularly the chain pouch clutch bag launched last year, available in various colours and priced at £890, with specialized versions reaching up to £1,550.

Victoria's beauty venture, initiated in 2019, has also been a substantial triumph. The satin kajal eyeliner, priced at £30 and available in 16 colours, has sold rapidly, causing challenges in meeting the demand.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have played a significant role in showcasing the products and demonstrating their application.

Sources close to Victoria say their popularity comes from posts on TikTok and Instagram that show potential buyers how to apply them.

A friend of Victoria's says that she is 'so happy' to have turned around the business, which she launched in 2008 with a small collection of dresses.

She is especially thrilled because she is about to turn 50 in April next year. The friend told the Mail: 'It feels like two special milestones have come together. Victoria is just so happy.'