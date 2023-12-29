Chaka Khan refuses to do tours: Here's why

Is "ain't nobody" going to persuade Chaka Khan to resume touring?
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 70-year-old Queen of Funk stated that she "will not do another tour" for the rest of her career.
The music icon stated that she doesn't intend to give up live performances, at least not just yet, but that she is sick of taking tour buses now that she has "this rich-a** life."
“Some people, that’s all they have, you know?” Khan said of touring the outlet. “I got this rich-a** life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better. So I will not do another tour.”
The R&B superstar continued, “I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”
The singer explained why touring no longer fits her current lifestyle. The star said, “Riding on a bus, pissing in a little bathroom, waking up in the morning and you’re five hours from your hotel where you can take a proper bath or shower and go to bed like a normal human being. And then you got a gig that night.”
“That’s friggin’ insane,” she added. “It was just insanity. It’s like being a truck driver and a performer. It’s lonely as all get out.”
The hitmaker, whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens, recently talked about the possibility of retiring from live performances. She mentioned that she might retire from performing entirely in the future. “Well, I might do that three or four times, like other bitches do,” she quipped.
