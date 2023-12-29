Travis Kelce reveals Christmas gift details received from Taylor Swift's family

More details about how Taylor Swift's family celebrated Christmas at his Christmas Day game are being disclosed by Travis Kelce.



The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player, Austin Swift, gave him a thoughtful gift on Friday's bonus episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. Austin gave it to him while Austin was wearing a Santa suit, which he also wore to the Chiefs game on Monday.

Kylie Kelce stated she was "tempted to pick on" Travis when asked who she would choose to win the title of "who took their game to new holiday heights" this week. However, she later revealed her choice was none other than Taylor's brother and his Christmas attire.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kylie, Jason's wife, said of Austin’s Santa suit.

Travis decided as he said, “It was a full commit. And he killed it,” before disclosing the gift that Austin gave him.

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” the tight end confessed.

Kylie was starstruck by the story of Travis receiving the gift straight from “the Santa sack,” as her brother-in-law continued, “It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favourite football movie of all time.”

Travis received a VHS copy of Little Giants, a 1994 movie about the opposing childhood football teams of two brothers, as a gift from Austin, 31.

“Santa kills it,” Travis said of the gift.