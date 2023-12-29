Katy Perry to release her ‘most personal’ music album in 2024

Katy Perry ready to release her ‘most personal’ music album in 2024

Katy Perry is reportedly ready to release her new “most personal” album after four years in 2024.



A source spilled to The Sun’s Bizarre Column, “Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years.”

“She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before,” shared an insider.

Not only she going to release new album, Katy is all set to announce her UK tour in six year following the Witness tour.

For the last two years, the singer had been performing her Play residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

The source told the outlet, “After so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again. The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw.”

“The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out,” added the insider.

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove made her first public appearance at her mother’s final Las Vegas show earlier this year.