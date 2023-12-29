Meghan Markle issued new warning for 2024

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's said to be planning to write her tell-all memoir, has been warned that 2024 is not the year for her new book.



The Duchess of Sussex, who might have very explosive details to reveal, has been urged to wait for the right time to pen the book she has planned.

The former Hollywood star has asked to drop the idea of putting pen to paper by a PR expert.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR, in conversation with The Mirror, has lifted the lid on the rumours surrounding a memoir by Meghan, from a public relations perspective, saying: "I am sure that is still the plan and it will form part of their deal with Penguin, but timing is everything and 2024 wouldn’t be the right time for its release".

The journalist went on to say that the public has been "overloaded with stories" about the ins and outs of the couple’s lives, hinting that they could have grown tired of hearing about them."

She tried to share her thoughts about Meghan's intention about writing her own memoir, saying: "There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about. She’ll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William."

The expert went on explaining what people want from her, saying: "I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life."