Britney Spears wants to mend her relationship with mother ‘organically’

File Footage

Britney Spears is ready to mend her relationship with her mother Lynne Spears.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon.”

“Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything,” shared an insider.

Another source revealed that Britney “is in a really good place and would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom”.

However, the pop star “wants to take her time” with their reconciliation.

“She doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything,” said the insider.

Earlier this month, a second source told US that Britney “is really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom” and that she was open to “making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother (Bryan Spears).”

As far as mother and daughter are concerned, the insider stated that they “still have a lot to work through as the door for communication has been opened, and they’ve been in contact very often lately”.

Since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, Britney was more “open to the possibility” of repairing her and Lynne’s relationship”.

“Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover,” added the insider.