Justin Bieber roots for leafs with wife Hailey Bieber in tow

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber traded the stage for the stands on Wednesday night, enjoying a cozy date night at the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game.

The Canadian crooner, a die-hard Leafs fan, cheered on his hometown team against the Ottawa Senators alongside his leading lady.



The couple sported their team spirit in style, with Justin rocking a Leaf jacket and Hailey sporting a blue beanie and a turtleneck in the team's colours.

They were spotted sharing smiles, laughs, and popcorn throughout the game, even giving the camera a wave when they were featured on the jumbotron.

Despite the Leafs falling short with a 4-2 loss, the Biebers seemed to have a blast. Justin later took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two with the caption, "Had fun last night at the next-gen game with the @mapleleafs."

Their outing wasn't just a chance for some lighthearted fun, but also a sweet display of their enduring love. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have become known for their public displays of affection and unwavering support for one another.

Whether they're gracing the red carpet or cheering on their favourite hockey team, the Biebers continue to captivate fans with their infectious energy and unwavering bond.