Carol Kirkwood ties knot with Steve Randall in intimate ceremony

Carol Kirkwood has disclosed that she has married her partner Steve Randall.

The wedding ceremony took place at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, and the news was shared with viewers in a post on X on Friday.

She said: 'It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy.'

Photos from the event capture Carol in an off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic skirt as she poses with her husband Steve.

She wrote on social media: 'Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. We had the most perfect day.

'It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn't a ''secret'' wedding, just a private one.'

Carol previously confessed she planned to wed Steve in secret before '[telling] everyone later.'

Whilst speaking to an audience at Good Housekeeping Live, she admitted that she should 'get on with it', adding: 'I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later.'

'Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life - but I want him in my life - and that's the difference.'

Carol had previously shared that she and Steve were hoping for an 'intimate' wedding, telling The Mirror: 'We're very happy and we're loved up, and we're delighted to be together but we haven't got a wedding date yet.

'I think we'll have an intimate wedding, we don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration.'