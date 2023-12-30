NewJeans members Danielle Marsh, Hanni Pham dish out on Australian roots 

K-pop stars, Danielle Marsh and Hanni Pham reminisce on their early life as Australians, admitting that their accents have influenced other group members.
The Vogue Australia cover girls highlighted that they miss the Aussie culture due to their extremely packed schedules in South Korea and other parts of Asia.
Hanni went on to share that she missed “being able to see my family whenever I want to. What I miss the most are family meals and regular visits with all of my grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, which I can only do once in a while now."
"I'm so grateful for my childhood in Australia," Danielle quickly added.
Speaking to the publication, Hanni revealed: “Dani and I, we've definitely shared a lot of our Australian accent with the other girls. If you give them a few years I'm sure they'll sound like native Australians.”
Danielle went on to add how their Australian side started to show up in other group members as she revealed: “I feel like my Aussie-ness is sort of rubbing off on the other members.”
For the unversed, NewJeans made headlines last year, after they dropped chart-topping hits like Get Up among others.
