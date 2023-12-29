Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz enjoy luxurious dinner date post Christmas celebrations

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, showcased their affection as they strolled hand in hand for a night out in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.



The couple, still deeply in love, exhibited effortless style while enjoying an evening dinner date at the Italian restaurant St Ambrose post the Christmas festivities.

For the occasion, 28-year-old Nicola looked chic in a striking ensemble from PrettyLittleThing.

Nicola added height with chunky black boots and carried a quirky bright fluffy blue handbag.

Brooklyn, aged 24, opted for a classic white tee and jeans, rolling up his sleeves to reveal a collection of tattoos.

The couple spent Christmas at Nicola's family home, sharing glimpses of their holiday season on Instagram.

Nicola posted several photos from the Boxing Day gathering, featuring glamorous shots of her and Brooklyn before they changed into matching personalized pajamas.