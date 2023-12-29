Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe financial portfolio 'doubles' to £16m

The renowned Harry Potter star also possesses property valued at more than £3.3 million

Daniel Radcliffe has seen a twofold increase in his cash reserves, surpassing £16 million, as revealed in company filings.

In 2022, the actor's balance sheet showed £8,832,790, and this year, his substantial fortune doubled to an impressive £16,085,209.

These financial accounts pertain to Gilmore Jacobs, a company managed by Radcliffe and his parents, generating income from lucrative investments, including a property portfolio valued at nearly £3.4 million.

Over the past year, the firm has averaged earnings of £20,000 daily, paying £456,000 in corporation tax and realizing a profit of £2 million.

Despite his massive fortune of £89.7 million, accumulated since starring in Harry Potter in 2001, Radcliffe's assets experienced a decrease of £2.5 million, dropping from £91.5 million to £89.1 million due to global market fluctuations in the year ending March 2023.

The accounts, approved by Radcliffe's parents Marcia 66, and Alan, indicate their longstanding role in managing the actor's earnings since he received his first £800,000 cheque after the initial Harry Potter film. Radcliffe, a homeowner in West London and New York, earned £40 million for the last two Potter films.

Amid rumours of potentially taking over Hugh Jackman's Wolverine role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Radcliffe, known for his recently ripped physique, remains active in various projects.

In the past year, he starred in the 1981 Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along and the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.