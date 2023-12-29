Gwen Stefani to celebrate New Year Eve performing in Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani to perform in Las Vegas on New Year Eve

Gwen Stefani enthusiastically announced her New Year Eve Show in Las Vegas by sharing a post on her X account on Thursday.



With her performance scheduled to take place at the Wynn Las Vegas, the 54-year-old hitmaker seems very excited about it.

The lead singer of No Doubt, who recently talked to her fans about having dyslexia, said she was "so excited 2 ring in 2024 with u."

The artist will be making a return visit to Sin City, the location of her last Gwen Stefani, Just a Girl residency.

The Spiderwebs singer's run of performances took place in Planet Hollywood Las Vegas's Zappos Theatre, which is currently called the Bakkt Theatre.

The songwriter's June 27, 2018, performance marked the beginning of her residency, which spanned multiple stages of her career.

Over the next three years, Stefani's tour continued sporadically; however, it was momentarily halted when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Eventually, in October 2021, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter's residence resumed after several coronavirus-related public performance bans were lifted.

After performing for one more month, the Sunday Morning singer's run of gigs came to an end on November 6, 2021.



