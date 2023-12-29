Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher return to LA as Danny Masterson starts prison sentence

Danny Masterson was recently transferred out of an LA prison to one in California

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are settling back down.

The A-List couple touched down in Los Angeles the same day that Danny Masterson was transferred out of an LA jail and into the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Kunis, 40, and Kutcher, 45, disembarking from their private jet on Wednesday with their kids.

They had returned from a vacation in Iowa, where they had spent the Christmas with their families along with their two children – nine-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and seven-year-old son Dimitri.

Coincidentally, their return was reportedly on the same day that Masterson officially began his long prison sentence for raping two women after first being accused by three victims, and most recently a fourth as well.

During his criminal trial, Kunis and Kutcher came under fire for sharing letters of support for their That ‘70s Show costar and “begging the judge for leniency” after the trial.

Regardless, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two counts of rape.

Meanwhile, Kunis and Kutcher have remained out of the spotlight in hopes that people “forget” about the scandal.