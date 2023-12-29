Kristen Stewart enjoys golf with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart looked content on a golf course with fiancée Dylan Meyer on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Twilight star paired a black boyfriend-cut pair of jeans with ankle cuffs and a black and white jumper.

Her actress girlfriend followed her on the golf course as she carried her golf clubs and a beer, accessorizing her casual ensemble with a black athletic shoe and a blue blazer.

In addition, Kristen wore her brown hair in a ponytail with fringe across her forehead and had a bottle of beer in one hand.

The 36-year-old Dylan was dressed in black jeans, a grey beanie, and a red and black plaid flannel.

The pictures were obtained by Daily Mail.

Dylan and Kristen first connected on a movie shoot in 2013, and a mutual friend allowed them to meet again a few years later.

After their second encounter, a quick and intense relationship started.

Meyer accepted Stewart's proposal in 2021. The well-known screenwriter and novelist Nicholas Meyer's daughter is an actor and writer.

Together with her fiancé, the Spencer actress is co-writing a TV series.

In 2022, Stewart disclosed that she and Meyer are collaborating on a new television series, which she would also star in, in the 28th annual Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair.

'We discovered a superbrain,' Stewart said of the process of writing the script in just two weeks.. 'She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter.'

During an interview with Interview magazine in June 2023, the Academy Award nominee disclosed that they are also co-writing a screenplay for a movie.

'It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f------ stupid,' she said.