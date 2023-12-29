Kristen Stewart enjoys golf with fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart looked content on a golf course with fiancée Dylan Meyer on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Twilight star paired a black boyfriend-cut pair of jeans with ankle cuffs and a black and white jumper.
Her actress girlfriend followed her on the golf course as she carried her golf clubs and a beer, accessorizing her casual ensemble with a black athletic shoe and a blue blazer.
In addition, Kristen wore her brown hair in a ponytail with fringe across her forehead and had a bottle of beer in one hand.
The 36-year-old Dylan was dressed in black jeans, a grey beanie, and a red and black plaid flannel.
The pictures were obtained by Daily Mail.
Dylan and Kristen first connected on a movie shoot in 2013, and a mutual friend allowed them to meet again a few years later.
After their second encounter, a quick and intense relationship started.
Meyer accepted Stewart's proposal in 2021. The well-known screenwriter and novelist Nicholas Meyer's daughter is an actor and writer.
Together with her fiancé, the Spencer actress is co-writing a TV series.
In 2022, Stewart disclosed that she and Meyer are collaborating on a new television series, which she would also star in, in the 28th annual Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair.
'We discovered a superbrain,' Stewart said of the process of writing the script in just two weeks.. 'She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter.'
During an interview with Interview magazine in June 2023, the Academy Award nominee disclosed that they are also co-writing a screenplay for a movie.
'It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f------ stupid,' she said.
