Cardi B reacts to Offset reconciliation rumours after spending Christmas together

Cardi B and Offset were rumoured to have gotten back together amid their bitter split

Cardi B is shutting down the rumour mill.

Just as fans thought the on-off couple was back together yet again, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker shut down all speculations circulating online with a simple click.

After the estranged spouses spent Christmas together at Cardi’s house with their two children, headlines announcing a possible reconciliation started making the rounds on social media.

One viral tweet by @TheePopFeed even went so far as to claim Wednesday that “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

However, a fan by the name of KenBarbie on X (previously Twitter) responded to the post with a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Subsequently, hawk-eyed fans noticed that the 31-year-old rapper “liked” the video, subtly but officially debunking the rumour.

In the same thread, some fans sided with Cardi, with one writing, “They’re family regardless of a breakup. They will always be spotted together, they have kids in common.”

Similarly, another pointed out, “This is called co parenting, having mutual friends, and working in the same industry. They’re gonna be seen at the same places a lot.”

A third further questioned the reliability of the source, fact-checking them that the hip-hop power couple have been separated since at least October – not “12 days.”

“1.) Hasn’t been confirmed they are back together 2.) They been [sic] broken up since October, get your numbers right,” said one critic.