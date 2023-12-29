Pierce Brosnan face legal trouble for PROHIBITED stroll at Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan cited by Yellowstone national park for stepping on 'thermal' area

Pierce Brosnan may have crossed some limits while taking a walk through the Yellowstone National Park, stepping on some of the protected area.



The Los Angeles Times reports that Brosnan, 70, received a citation for reportedly strolling in a "thermal area" of the public park.

The actor reportedly entered the restricted area on November 1st, according to the newspaper.

In support of their claim that "foot travel in all thermal areas and within the Yellowstone Canyon between the Upper Falls and Inspiration Point must be confined to boardwalks or trails that are maintained for such travel and are marked by official signs," park rangers at the time cited Yellowstone National Park Code 36 CFR 7.13(j) for regulation.

The remarkable thermal geographic characteristics of Yellowstone, a 2.22 million acre national landmark in Wyoming, include steam vents, hot springs, and geysers. It is recommended that visitors abide by certain safety regulations.

“Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” a section on the official government website reads.

“Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

The L.A. Times reports that Brosnan will make an appearance in Wyoming's U.S. District Court on January 23, 2024.

Currently, Samuel L. Jackson and David Arquette are filming Unholy Trinity with Brosnan in Wyoming.

A log line for Richard Gray's Western epic Unholy Trinity describes it as a tale of "revenge, dark secrets, and buried treasures."