Taylor Swift and parents spent Christmas at Travis Kelce’s house

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with their parents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated this Christmas with a milestone family gathering.



According to the Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero singer, her parents, and the tight end spent the holiday at his father's home in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” a source close to Swift, 34, told the outlet.

“She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

The 34-year-old Kelce is "at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game," the insider said, adding that he was "bummed" his team lost.

Although Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, had earlier stated she would travel to Kansas City after the holiday to spend time with "family, friends and Chiefs fans," she was in Philadelphia cheering for her son Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift's parents were spotted chatting with Travis' father, Ed, in the Chiefs suite before the start of the Christmas Day game.

Scott wore a black and red puffer coat to represent the home team's colours, while Taylor and her mother looked festive in Santa hats.

Austin, the brother of the Cruel Summer singer, joined his family in the suite, but no one saw him until he was shown on the jumbotron, where he appeared fully clothed in a Santa Claus suit.

The Cardigan singer has spent a good deal of time with her beau's parents; it's unclear if Christmas was the first occasion on which Swift's parents met some of Kelce's family.