Jessica Chastain finally sets record straight on Evelyn Hugo casting speculations

Jessica Chastain on Evelyn Hugo casting rumours: Deets inside

Jessica Chastain has finally broken her silence on Evelyn Hugo speculations, revealing she won’t be doing it.



Speaking to E! News, Jessica shared bad news with all her fans who were excited to see the actress in the role of Celia St. James in the Netflix film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

“I love how excited the fans are,” said the Molly’s Game star.

Jessica told the outlet, “When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they'd be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is.”

However, the Lawless actress added, “I look forward to watching it and I'm sorry to disappoint everyone out there!”

Earlier in January, Jessica revealed her interest to appear in the Evelyn Hugo adaptation as the character’s rival turned confidante.

“I do know there is an online thing about it,” said The Help actress during appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Jessica mentioned, “Sure, send me a script.”

Meanwhile, a few months later, Jessica explained why she wouldn't sign copies of the book for fans who went to see her in A Doll's House on Broadway.

In April, the actress wrote on X/Twitter, “I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually.”

“Because it feels wrong, and like I am taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can’t sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script,” stated the 46-year-old.

Meanwhile, Jessica can be seen opposite Peter Sarsgaard in upcoming movie, Memory, which will release in theatres on January 5.