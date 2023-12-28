Robert Pattinson cherishes little moments with pregnant Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson on looking after girlfriend Suki Waterhouse during pregnancy: Source

Robert Pattinson loves taking care of his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse during her pregnancy.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “He is nervous about becoming a dad.”

“He has been loving taking care of Suki,” shared an insider.

Another source told the outlet that both Suki and Robert are happy to bring their loved ones together with this exciting news.

“It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season,” remarked an insider.

In November, Suki confirmed her pregnancy while performing on stage at a music festival.

Addressing the crowd, the singer said, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Suki, who started dating Robert in 2018, expressed her desire to have children someday in previous magazine interview.

“I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen,” remarked the musician.

Meanwhile, the source disclosed how Suki and Robert prepared for parenthood.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”