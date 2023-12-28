Is Meghan Markle losing popularity? Royal expert weighs in

Meghan Markle has come under the microscope once again, with royal commentators suggesting she needs to make "strategic improvements" to her public image. This follows reports of her declining popularity among the British public.

Entertainment analyst Mark Boardman stated that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has "no one" to correct her ways in an interview with The Express.

The expert gave advice on how the former celebrity may present themselves in a more "positive light," saying that they had "burned many bridges" and now "need to learn to be more careful about who they talk about."

"Meghan is still not showing herself in the best light,” he added, “and needs to be mindful of public perception, as recent incidents have shown a need for strategic improvements in her public image.

"Importantly she appears to have no one to correct her ways, or actions or to strategically improve her public image.

"For one, the Sussexes need to learn to be more careful about who they talk about and not to burn bridges. This is certainly hard for both Harry and Meghan who have burned many bridges."

"A good way forward to better show themselves is a positive light would be to talk about the good work they do with a return to social media, as they would both have huge engagement levels, but at the same time, the comment moderator would be kept busy if they came across in the wrong light with egotistical posts."