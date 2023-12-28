Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' fails to impress 'The View' host: 'Frustrated'

Bradley Cooper's Maestro may be creating Oscar buzz, but it didn't manage to sway the former The View host Meghan McCain.



She was fully confident in her decision to dismiss the biopic, as she was certain the film had ruined her well-deserved holiday break.

"Watched Maestro last night and….I could barely get through it. I'm frustrated I wasted what little free time I have open at night (with 2 young kids) watching it," the opinionated anchor tweeted.

Questioning the buzz around the movie, the conservative pundit shared, "Why are so many Oscar buzz movies like this and so disappointing? Who are these movies for?"

Despite receiving criticism, Maestro received numerous accolades from both critics and fans, leading the film on a path to the Oscars. Meanwhile, Bradley is uncompromising about his filmmaking and does not allow chairs on set.

Sharing his strict rule on Variety's Directors on Directors, The Hangover star told his fellow director Spike Lee that he does not allow chairs on his sets, adding, "I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down."

During the interview, Bradley discussed how his experience with Maestro impacted his perspective on filmmaking.

He said, "I will say this about Maestro: I grew up in this movie. It changed me as an artist."

Adding, "I executed exactly my vision. And that was the result of just having so much time to think and write and prepare to act in this movie."



